WATCH: What is behind the thumbs-up for the SARS inquiry
ANC’s elective conference is in full campaign mode
09 November 2017 - 10:20
On Editing Allowed this week Hilary Joffe and the panel of editors debate the criticism of Cyril Ramaphosa’s slate, whether corporates can justify turning to tax havens as government burns through cash and whether the surprise thumbs-up for the SARS inquiry by President Jacob Zuma is just a way to keep control.
They panel also looks at whether potential SAA investors are taking a leveraged bet on the airline and ask whether the Post Office can really deliver on grants
