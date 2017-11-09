National

Editing Allowed

WATCH: What is behind the thumbs-up for the SARS inquiry

ANC’s elective conference is in full campaign mode

09 November 2017 - 10:20 Business Day TV
Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Picture: GALLO IMAGES

On Editing Allowed this week Hilary Joffe and the panel of editors debate the criticism of Cyril Ramaphosa’s slate, whether corporates can justify turning to tax havens as government burns through cash and whether the surprise thumbs-up for the SARS inquiry by President Jacob Zuma is just a way to keep control.

They panel also looks at whether potential SAA investors are taking a leveraged bet on the airline and ask whether the Post Office can really deliver on grants

HILARY JOFFE: Is Gigaba getting serious about SARS?

All the evidence points to tax administration as a big factor in the budget shortfall
Opinion
1 day ago

TOM EATON: How will it be funded? By unicorn and mermaid, of course

There were punch-lines galore‚ but perhaps none funnier than when Malema suggested that his fantasy state-owned bank would be run by “qualified ...
Politics
4 hours ago

Gigaba should discipline SARS commissioner Moyane, says Outa

The Finance Minister’s — and Zuma’s — push for an inquiry into governance at SARS may backfire, says Outa, as Zuma’s ...
National
23 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Bills on ‘sugar tax’ and tax exemption adopted in ...
National
2.
WATCH: What is behind the thumbs-up for the SARS ...
National
3.
Jacques Pauw expected years of legal shenanigans ...
National
4.
Amendments to labour laws up for discussion
National / Labour

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.