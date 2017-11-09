Natasha Marrian Political editor: Business Day
National

Hogan Lovells says it did not directly probe dubious transactions by Jonas Makwakwa

The suspended SARS high-level official returned to work on November 1 and SARS announced that he had been cleared of all charges

09 November 2017 - 12:42 Natasha Marrian
Jonas Makwakwa. Picture: SARS

In a bizarre twist in the scandal involving South African Revenue Service (SARS) second-in-command Jonas Makwakwa, Hogan Lovells has placed on record that it did not directly investigate the suspicious transactions into his account identified by the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC).

This comes as Makwakwa returned to work on November 1 and SARS announced that he had been cleared of all charges.

In a statement from Hogan Lovells, who conducted the “independent investigation” announced by SARS commissioner Tom Moyane, the law firm said its scope was limited to whether there was misconduct by Makwakwa and his girlfriend, Kelly-Ann Elskie.

“It did not seek to directly investigate the financial transactions identified by the FIC. We understand that all criminal-related allegations arising from the FIC report were referred to the relevant authorities for investigation,” said Hogan Lovells in the statement.

This means Makwakwa still has to answer for the suspicious transactions.

“As a result of that independent investigation, Hogan Lovells produced a report that contained recommendations for the management of SARS. One of those recommendations was that disciplinary action be taken against Makwakwa for nondisclosure of external interests.

“No action was recommended against Elskie. SARS subsequently followed its own internal disciplinary procedures, which included charges relating to Makwakwa’s breach of his suspension conditions and the failure to disclose,” Hogan Lovells said.

An internal SARS disciplinary hearing cleared him of all charges.

