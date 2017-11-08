Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s urgent push for an inquiry into tax administration and governance at the South African Revenue Service (SARS) should start with disciplinary action against commissioner Tom Moyane.

That’s the view of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa), which, on Wednesday, alleged that Moyane was "central to the breakdown in performance at SARS".

The civil action organisation urged Gigaba to urgently inquire into the tax affairs of his boss‚ President Jacob Zuma. Gigaba said on Tuesday that Zuma had agreed to establish a judicial inquiry citing, among other reasons, "weakening tax morality and challenges facing tax administration".

"In our opinion‚ Tom Moyane is central to the breakdown in performance at SARS‚" said Wayne Duvenage‚ Outa’s CEO. "Under Moyane’s reign‚ SARS has lost a vast amount of its talent and expertise due, largely, to his false accusations and purging of people."