Finance committees tell Parliament that SARS needs to be more efficient

"It also needs to far more effectively tackle illicit financial flows including through working with other state agencies.

"It also needs to more actively address waning public confidence in SARS, decreasing tax compliance among taxpayers and a decline in tax morality. Revenue shortfalls have become a risk to the fiscal outlook, and the committee recommends that SARS and the Treasury report more pointedly and in greater depth on progress in revenue collection in their quarterly briefings to the committee."

The two committees also called on Gigaba to properly manage the credit ratings agencies. "Upfront and timely public statements on policy issues would assist in restoring confidence in the economy and trust in government."

The committees expressed serious concern over the percentage of debt to GDP, which is forecast to reach 60% in 2019. They urged the Treasury to develop and implement a credible debt management strategy over the short to medium term, to effectively manage the "debt trap".

"In addition to providing fiscal policy certainty, the minister of finance should indicate the timeframes and the levels at which debt is expected to stabilise.

The two committees also noted that the economy was growing at a rate lower than SA’s global and regional counterparts in Sub Saharan Africa which implied that the challenges were "largely domestic".

They called for far more stringent conditions to be set for any financial support provided by the state to state owned enterprises.

The Treasury was urged to improve its monitoring of the outstanding bills as provinces entered the current fiscal year with R26.4bn in unpaid bills, which led to a rising hidden deficit. The Treasury was also urged to crack down more on unauthorised, irregular, wasteful and fruitless expenditure, "as this puts unnecessary pressure on the fiscus".