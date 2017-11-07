Parliament hears of former CEO Matjila’s dubious procurements at Eskom

Dubious procurement decisions made by former interim Eskom CEO Collin Matjila were highlighted in Parliament on Tuesday.

Matjila headed up Eskom from April to October 2014 and within a month of taking office proposed a sponsorship of the monthly business breakfasts run by Gupta-owned the New Age newspaper at a cost of R1.2m per event. Leaked e-mails suggested that Matjila’s appointment was vetted by the Guptas.

Former Eskom group executive for enterprise development Erica Johnson, who left Eskom in October 2014, told the state-capture inquiry conducted by Parliament's public enterprises committee that Matjila went ahead with implementing the R43m, three-year contract with the New Age despite the financial director refusing to co-sign it and despite it not having two signatories, as required.

The expenditure was irregular because Matjila signed it beyond his delegation of authority.

Matjila also took the unprecedented step of removing the standard exit clause from the contract, Johnson told MPs, noting, “He certainly wanted that contract.” She said the sponsorship was a large amount for the utility which was experiencing financial difficulties, and represented a large part of the Eskom communications budget.

Matjila was also instrumental in terminating the procurement of an alternative IT service provider for the applications and maintenance of Eskom’s IT system. A new contract could have resulted in audited savings of R1bn.

Negotiations for a new contract began in December 2013, but Matjila was key in getting an extension of the contract with the existing supplier — the Gupta-associated T-Systems — which had not been short-listed as one of the three preferred contractors during the procurement process.

The new Eskom board — appointed by Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown and allegedly packed with Gupta associates — decided to retain T-Systems in January 2015.

Johnson said Matjila had asked her to look into the suspension of the chief information officer Saleah Laher but she could find no reasons to do this. “He was a good chief information officer,” Johnson said. After she left the company, Laher was suspended and left Eskom.

Johnson said her despair at the time of her employment at Eskom was its preoccupation with procurement rather than on the core business of power supply and key operations. The unpredictable outcomes of the procurement processes were also a concern.

She said the suspension of the hard-working head of primary energy in June/July caused shockwaves among general managers who became afraid to raise their voices. “The silence in the company was a concern,” she said, adding that it had intensified since then.