Nudists to try again to get permission to bathe naked on a beach near Margate

Nudists in KwaZulu-Natal are due to lodge a fresh application for the designation of a nudist beach outside Margate, on the lower South Coast.

This comes after the public protector set aside, on technical grounds, the decision by the Ray Nkonyeni municipality (then known as Hibiscus Coast) to grant permission for a secluded section of the coast to be turned into a nudist beach.

In 2016, the municipality received both kudos and condemnation when it designated part of the Mpenjati Estuary as a nudist friendly beach.

However, according to the public protector report, which will be formally issued on Wednesday, the Ray Nkonyeni municipality did not follow the proper procedure.

The public protector’s involvement came after a group of religious, traditional and conservative leaders — under the banner of the Concerned Citizens’ Group — held a series of protest marches against the municipality before lodging a formal complaint. Several public hearings were conducted.

In her report, the public protector set aside the granting of permission for a nude-friendly beach on the grounds that the council had not followed the proper process.

The municipality is said to have relaxed specific by-laws and approved the request by the KwaZulu-Natal Naturists Association for a nudist beach prior to making its own an application to the Department of Environmental Affairs and KwaZulu-Natal Ezemvelo, as required by law.

The report said the municipality had therefore breached its own policies, which prohibit nudism on all its beaches. It states that municipal by-laws are amended and adopted through a formal process in terms of the Local Government Systems Act.

In this case, the municipality simply relaxed its own policy without formally amending and having it adopted.

The public protector gave the municipality a period of 30 days rectify this breach and provide a report.

Leaders of the Concerned Citizen’s Group were over the moon, saying the report vindicated their concerns that it is wrong to allow people to roam naked in public places.

Chairperson of the group Reverend Mike Effanga said they have been saying all along that it is against the values of Christianity to allow a nudist beach.

But nudists disputed this view, saying the public protector’s report does not pronounce on the legality of the proposed nudist beach, but merely states that procedure was not followed when granting the licence.

Christo Bothma, of the KwaZulu-Natal Naturists Association, said they were still studying the report and would respond in full.

"Although the report will be formally tabled on Wednesday, I am busy drafting a new application for the nude beach. This time we will do it properly so that it succeed.

"As naturists we are peace-loving, we don’t want to pick fights with the Concerned Citizen’s Group. We respect their position but we believe that they must allow us to practice what we believe in. This is a democratic country where one is allowed to practice their beliefs," Bothma said.

Meanwhile Max Mbili, the municipal manager at Ray Nkonyeni municipality, said the council has always said it will accept the outcome of the public protector’s probe regardless of who it favoured.