Little to regret a year later for Thuli Madonsela

She touched on her term of office on Monday, when speaking at the iDAfrica17 conference at the V&A Waterfront.

The investigation practices she had used when compiling the state capture report were evidence-based.

"We started with allegations. The first question is how to prove it. Some would suggest pictures and meetings. This is just one step.

"What does one do when that is not categorical. Technology does not lie. That is how you can say that Mr [Brian] Molefe was at Saxonwold at a certain time," said Madonsela.

The State of Capture report included former Eskom CEO Molefe’s cellphone records, which showed that he had been in contact with one of the Gupta brothers more than 40 times.

Molefe has bemoaned the report, claiming that he had not been given a chance to comment on it before it was released to the public.

Addressing delegates at the conference, Madonsela said the use of technology and data capturing tools had empowered her office and enabled it to conduct informed investigations.

"Another strong tool is bank records. In the past, handwritten records could be deleted.

"Now, bank records and systems capture transactions forever. Technology is a means for administrative accountability," she said.

If she used her investigative skills appropriately, it was unlikely that she would have compiled a report wrongly accusing any individual of impropriety, Madonsela said.

"I don’t know if Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma was with these individuals, for example, but technology can either vindicate or nail her," said Madonsela, referring to pictures published in the Sunday Times showing Dlamini-Zuma photographed with Adriano Mazzotti and a Phumelela Gaming and Leisure nonexecutive director.

"If you look at state capture, the movement of drivers frequenting [the Gupta compound in] Saxonwold is also an indicator that can unravel the truth through technology," she said.

