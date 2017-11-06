New leaked papers show tax avoidance by uber rich

Intriguingly, the leaked Appleby files show how Queen Elizabeth invested millions of dollars in medical and consumer loan companies. This is the first time details of the English queen’s private offshore investments have emerged.

The records show that as of 2007, the queen’s personal estate invested in a Cayman Islands fund that in turn invested in a private equity company that controlled BrightHouse, a UK rent-to-own firm criticised by consumer watchdogs and members of Parliament for selling household goods to cash-strapped Britons on payment plans with interest rates as high as 99.9%. A spokesman for Queen Elizabeth told The Guardian that while she had an investment in the Cayman Island fund, she was not aware of the investment in BrightHouse.

The files reveal details about the financial lives of the rich and famous. They include Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen’s yacht and submarines; music star Madonna’s shares in a medical supplies company; and U2 singer Bono’s shares (listed under his full name, Paul Hewson) in a Malta company that invested in shopping centres in Lithuania.

While Madonna and Allen did not reply to requests for comment, Bono’s spokesman said he was a "passive, minority investor" in the Malta company, which closed down in 2015.

Private equity funds controlled by Democratic mega-donor George Soros, a hedge fund billionaire, use Appleby to help manage a web of offshore entities including an investment in one company engaged in reinsurance. His charitable organisation, the Open Society Foundation, is a donor to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists and amaBhungane. Soros declined to comment.

Other disclosures include how the US’s most profitable company, Apple, shopped around Europe and the Caribbean for a new island tax shelter after a US Senate inquiry found that the tech giant had avoided tens of billions of dollars in taxes by shifting profits into Irish subsidiaries. In one e-mail exchange, Apple’s lawyers asked Appleby to confirm that a possible move to one of six offshore tax havens would allow an Irish subsidiary to "conduct management activities ... without being subject to taxation in these jurisdictions".

Apple declined to comment on details of the corporate reorganisation, but said the changes did not reduce its tax payments.

The files also show how large corporations decrease their taxes by creating offshore shell companies to hold intangible assets, such as the design of Nike’s "Swoosh" logo or the creative rights to silicone breast implants.