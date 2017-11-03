‘Sweary’ Gupta share price graph lands James Gubb a huge fine for a R400 trade

On Halloween, the Financial Services Board (FSB) fined a prankster R100,000 for "giving the finger" to the Gupta family via the share price graph of their thinly traded JSE-listed company, Oakbay Resources and Energy.

"During the last week of March, tens of thousands of South Africans protested in various ways against corruption and state capture by the Gupta family," James Gubb said in his defence to the FSB.

"I traded in Oakbay on March 31 with the view of creating an intraday image that would aptly convey my contempt and outrage at the actions of such people."