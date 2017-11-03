‘Sweary’ Gupta share price graph lands James Gubb a huge fine for a R400 trade
On Halloween, the Financial Services Board (FSB) fined a prankster R100,000 for "giving the finger" to the Gupta family via the share price graph of their thinly traded JSE-listed company, Oakbay Resources and Energy.
"During the last week of March, tens of thousands of South Africans protested in various ways against corruption and state capture by the Gupta family," James Gubb said in his defence to the FSB.
"I traded in Oakbay on March 31 with the view of creating an intraday image that would aptly convey my contempt and outrage at the actions of such people."
Oakbay had its JSE listing terminated on July 18 because it could no longer find an accredited sponsor willing to accept it as a client.
This means its stock price history is no longer easily available, destroying what Gubb described as "an initial artistic exploration of the financial media as a platform for protest art, in the form of a recognisable object or figure in the price chart of a publicly traded security that has political and/or humorous significance".
According to the FSB’s statement, Gubb’s trading a few shares on March 31 to get Oakbay’s intraday graph to show a raised middle finger to the Gupta family, "created an artificial price for the Oakbay share and the transactions undermined the integrity of the South African financial market".
Two days after the FSB announced the fine, Bloomberg reported that the Gupta family had invested about $1m via Singapore-based Unlimited Electronics & Computers (UEC) to manipulate Oakbay’s share price.
"Where is the JSE regarding this massive fraud? Absolutely nowhere, is my guess. But they happily fined me R100,000 for a trade worth no more than R400. No money was ever made on the trade, nor was there ever intention to do so," Gubb told Biznews.
Read James Gubb's defence here:
