Jacob Zuma working 'day and night' to retain control, says Ronnie Kasrils

President Jacob Zuma is working "day and night" to make sure his chosen successor takes over the baton as ANC president so that "the shadow state he established will continue to manipulate power on his behalf and multiply his wealth", former MK veteran Ronnie Kasrils says.

Kasrils’s comments in his new book, A Simple Man — Kasrils and the Zuma enigma, are likely to fan an already heated ANC presidential race that is due to end in a new leader being elected in December. He warned in the book that Zuma might "even manoeuvre for a third term as ANC president".

Zuma’s end of term as president of the country in 2019 "does not mean the end of the nightmare", he said.

"He is working night and day to ensure his dynasty is maintained, that whoever takes over — whether his faction or another — will keep him out of prison, that the shadow state he has established will continue to manipulate power on his behalf and multiply his wealth," Kasrils said in the book.