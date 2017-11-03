BOOK LAUNCH
Jacob Zuma working 'day and night' to retain control, says Ronnie Kasrils
Ronnie Kasrils’s claims are likely to fan an already heated ANC presidential race
President Jacob Zuma is working "day and night" to make sure his chosen successor takes over the baton as ANC president so that "the shadow state he established will continue to manipulate power on his behalf and multiply his wealth", former MK veteran Ronnie Kasrils says.
Kasrils’s comments in his new book, A Simple Man — Kasrils and the Zuma enigma, are likely to fan an already heated ANC presidential race that is due to end in a new leader being elected in December. He warned in the book that Zuma might "even manoeuvre for a third term as ANC president".
Zuma’s end of term as president of the country in 2019 "does not mean the end of the nightmare", he said.
"He is working night and day to ensure his dynasty is maintained, that whoever takes over — whether his faction or another — will keep him out of prison, that the shadow state he has established will continue to manipulate power on his behalf and multiply his wealth," Kasrils said in the book.
Kasrils, who is a former minister of intelligence in president Thabo Mbeki’s cabinet, plotted his experiences of Zuma in exile; in ANC structures and in the government in the book.
He has been a vociferous critic of Zuma, giving his unwavering support and loyalty to Fezeka Kuzwayo, who accused Zuma of rape in 2005.
Zuma was acquitted by the High Court in Johannesburg in 2006 and his accuser fled the country for the Netherlands before returning to SA where she died in 2016.
Kasrils said on Thursday at his book launch in Johannesburg that he had also raised concern over Zuma’s character with both late president Nelson Mandela and the South African Communist Party’s (SACP’s) central committee when it decided to throw its support behind a Zuma presidency in 2005.
When asked why the ANC’s national executive committee had not acted against Zuma, as it did when it recalled former president Thabo Mbeki, Kasrils gave a one-word answer: "hypocrisy." Mbeki was recalled as president of the country in 2008, about nine months after Zuma took control of the party with the help of alliance partners Cosatu and the SACP.
The national executive committee should have long ago removed Zuma, Kasrils said.
Members of the committee have tried twice to remove Zuma since November 2016, but have failed.
This was despite the allegations of state capture, and breaching and failing to uphold and protect the Constitution.
Even though there were some good people in the national executive committee, Kasrils said, the majority of them were still defending Zuma, fearing what they could lose when he was taken out of power.
Kasrils said every time there was a move to oust Zuma by the national executive committee, the president made guarded threats, such as "remove me and see what will happen in KwaZulu-Natal".
He said that Zuma had entered into a Faustian pact with the Guptas, with the president being Faust and the Guptas being the devil.
Kasrils said in the book that economic decisions taken after apartheid had been exploited and that the settlement and the collapse of revolutionary resolve had allowed "a pack of criminals and charlatans to hijack the ANC and masquerade as the proponents of radical economic transformation, which is a term they abuse to hide their nefarious business interests".
