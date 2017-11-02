Government still thinks SAA can be profitable, says Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa said that the government had little choice but to bail out the national airline, but was confident that the new board and CEO would return it to profitability.

"The minister of finance has said we need to be looking at bringing strategic partners in some of the state-owned entities. We have said SAA is a candidate for that.

"We need to reposition SAA … [and] having appointed a new board and CEO we are confident we can make SAA profitable again," he said.

"There are players in industry who would see the need to invest in SAA … it’s a big airline with a domestic market and a long-haul market and has good planes and pilots. If it is revitalised, it will be attractive to investors," the deputy president said.

If the government folded its arms and allowed SAA to fail, this would have a serious effect on the economy.

"It [SAA] has debt guaranteed by government … if they default, that default will run across the other guarantees that government has given … government is the guarantor of last resort."

He said that SA Inc would be at great risk.

"Those who argue that this is throwing good money after bad don’t realise what they are talking about … it will be bad money after bad money."

Last week, Gigaba said the government was considering the disposal of assets, including its shares in Telkom, to offset appropriations during the course of this fiscal year. Continued financial deterioration of state-owned companies was a clear and substantial danger to public finances, Gigaba said.

The government has issued a R19.1bn guarantee facility to SAA to ensure the company continues to operate as a going concern. Total recapitalisation of R10bn will be provided in 2017-18. An amount of R5.2bn has already been provided, with the remaining R4.8bn to be transferred by March 31 2018.

These funds will be used for working capital and to settle debt, enabling the airline to reduce its interest expenses.