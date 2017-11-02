Banning of apartheid flag is not on the cards, says Mmamaloko Kubayi

Communications Minister Mmamaloko Kubayi told reporters in Cape Town that while the Cabinet disagreed with the "racialising" of violent crime by Black Monday protesters, the government was far from banning the old apartheid flag.

At marches at the Voortrekker Monument, white Afrikaans-speaking protesters displayed the apartheid flag.

Organisers of the Black Monday march said the protest was sparked by the murder of farmer Joubert Conradie.

During a debate on South African crime stats on Tuesday, Police Minister Fikile Mbalula said the old flag had no place in the democratic SA.

During the protests images emerged on social media of people setting the current South African flag alight, although it is alleged that these images originate from five years ago.

The government has also faced criticism for what has been called an impotent intervention in the marches, despite the fact that demonstrators blocked roads.

Kubayi said the demonstrators’ right to display the flag was protected in the Constitution, but that the right to freedom of expression came with a responsibility not to cause harm.

"We acknowledge the right of every South African to express themselves. That is enshrined in the Constitution. Can it be done in a responsible way, though? If we all understand this country’s past and its pain, no one would undermine our progress and social cohesion in this country," said Kubayi.

The Cabinet had not gone as far as to say the old flag must be banned and the government had not reached the point of banning the flag completely.

"We are not saying farmers’ killings are not important," she said. "Every life is of value. It’s about every South African … feeling and being safe in the country. We need to contextualise this in the entire mechanism of crime stats. We do not give colour to crime or victims, because all South Africans must be protected," Kubayi said.

When questioned about the authenticity of images of people burning the current flag, Kubayi said it was important to prevent the normalisation of actions that could be interpreted as violence against the state.

"Images circulated on social media that reflected the burning of our South African flag. We need a discussion on social cohesion. Even if it happened in 2012, it needs to be addressed as to why some consider it to be necessary."

She said the Cabinet had to promote law and order as well as prevent individuals from expressing themselves in a way that caused harm to other South Africans.