Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu sticks to his guns on SARS bonuses

Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu says his office expects to sign off the audit report on the South African Revenue Service by Friday as the two bodies try to resolve a dispute about the tax authority’s financial statements.

He remained adamant, however, that the payment of R3m in bonuses to executives at the tax authority represented a governance breach.

Makwetu revealed this on Wednesday in Pretoria, where his office presented the consolidated general report on national and provincial government audit outcomes for the 2016-17 financial year. SARS and the auditor-general have been at odds about the payment of R3m in bonuses to executives at the tax authority.

Commissioner Tom Moyane has threatened to take the issue to court, with Makwetu intent on classifying the R3m as irregular expenditure, which would earn the receiver of revenue its first qualified audit in recent years.

As the dispute brews in the background, the tax authority has welcomed back second-in-command Jonas Makwakwa, who was suspended for a year after the Financial Intelligence Centre flagged him.