ANC leaders do nothing while state capture ruins the economy, says Mathews Phosa

According to Phosa, ANC leaders have kept silent while "the economy was being raped in front of them", and there was "barely [a] whisper when the president removes widely established and respected leaders from Cabinet".

He said the government needed to stimulate small business, create policy certainty, depart from nuclear energy, and interact with South African companies to incentivise them and give them work here.

Phosa also said the ANC still had time to reposition the economy, and to depoliticise key government departments and SOEs.

"We need to change top structures of the NPA and SARS, and replace them with businessmen and women with no political affiliations because we are slowly approaching a tax revolt.

"We should be prosecuting those who have raped our economy. We still have time to deport Saxonwold scum and prepare for a coalition government in 2019.

"Members of the ANC’s souls are being bought with money…. That is the tragedy of what is going on," Phosa said.

"We will inherit what some call an Arab spring, I won’t call it that but we will see a social revolt … we can’t afford to destabilise SA."