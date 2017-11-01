National

‘Nkandla scapegoats’ hearings called off, with 11 cases settled

01 November 2017 - 16:42 Matthew Savides
President Jacob Zuma's Nkandla homestead in KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
The disciplinary hearings into the so-called "Nkandla scapegoats" have been called off.

A dozen Public Works officials were hauled before a disciplinary hearing for their involvement in what the department described as a breach of tender processes over the appointment of contracts for President Jacob Zuma’s R246m Nkandla homestead upgrade.

The Public Servants Association (PSA) confirmed that the cases against the 12 were "finalised". TimesLIVE understands that the last of the cases was dealt with on Wednesday morning.

"We represented 11 of the 12 people‚" said the PSA’s Claude Naicker. "We finalised the cases with the department. We have settled all 11 of our cases with the department to our satisfaction."

Naicker said he could not provide details of the settlements. "The settlements … have a confidentiality clause which prevents myself and the department from disclosing anything. All I can tell you is that everything has been resolved amicably to the union’s satisfaction."

