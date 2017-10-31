National

ELECTRICITY

Energy rates still cheaper in dollar terms, says Lynne Brown

The power utility has faced severe criticism for its intention to increase its tariffs

31 October 2017 - 05:47 Bekezela Phakathi
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown has defended Eskom’s bid to hike electricity tariffs, saying the power utility’s average price is still quite competitive internationally and would still be so even after the requested increases.

Eskom has faced severe criticism for its intention to increase its tariffs, with business chambers and various lobby groups vowing to fight the proposed hikes, which they deem "unreasonable". If approved, they will be "commercially devastating in the current economic climate", the groups said.

Eskom is looking for a 19.9% increase in tariffs, which means consumers could end up paying up to 27.5% more in 2018.

The National Energy Regulator of SA is holding public hearings on the proposed tariff hikes. Eskom has applied for total allowable revenue of R219.5bn, which translates to a 19.9% average tariff increase.

In response to a question in Parliament from Congress of the People MP Willie Madisha on Monday, Brown wrote that at an average of 85c/kWh, including transmission and distribution, Eskom’s current price translates to around 6.3c/kWh in US dollar terms — "far lower than any comparable international price for a coal-based system, including transmission and distribution, which generally starts at around 9.5c/kWh and higher".

She said: "Eskom’s average price is therefore still quite competitive internationally and would still be so even after the requested increases, which are required because Eskom’s current 85c/kWh still does not fully reflect a level of prudent and efficient cost."

The minister added: "Clearly, electricity-intensive industries would prefer lower prices. However, if the price is below any credible international reference based on efficient cost, it implies someone else would have to pay the difference."

phakathib@businesslive.co.za

