In KwaZulu-Natal, combine harvesters‚ tractors and bakkies caused a traffic snarl along the N3 near Bergville and Estcourt in the province’s midlands on Monday morning‚ as farmers drove home their protest against farm murders in the country.

About 250 farmers from the areas around Bergville‚ Estcourt‚ Himeville‚ Colenso and Ladysmith‚ wearing shorts and black shirts‚ drove in a convoy along the R74 and onto the N3 towards Johannesburg as part of the Black Monday protest.

Kobus Botha from the Winterton Farmers Association‚ who co-ordinated the KwaZulu-Natal arm of the nationwide protest‚ said 174 vehicles participated.

A farmer who asked not to be named said: “This protest is to show enough is enough. We just want a country with law and order – is that too much to ask?"

Meanwhile, more than a thousand people gathered outside Kanonkop wine estate near Stellenbosch on Monday morning to protest against farm murders.

Supporters wore black t-shirts for the protest.

Civil rights group AfriForum recently released statistics that showed commercial farmers are 4.5 times more likely to be killed than the South African population as a whole.

The recent murder of Stellenbosch wine farmer Joubert Conradie also sent shock waves through the farming community.

The large convoy of bakkies‚ tractors‚ horse-drawn carts and farming trucks left Kanonkop to travel to Greenpoint Stadium near Cape Town’s CBD. They are expected to travel on Voortrekker Road instead of the N1‚ according to authorities from the City of Cape Town.

"We want government to take note of the scale of farmers being murdered and take action‚" said Oscar Papendorf‚ dressed in a black t-shirt bearing the slogan "Staan op teen plaasmoorde" — or "Stand up against farm murders".

"We hope today’s mass action will show the frustration and anger we have [over] the killing of our farmers."

The group is set to disperse from the CBD at 1pm.