Makwakwa to return to SARS as hearing finds him not guilty

The South African Revenue Service’s (SARS’s) second in charge, Jonas Makwakwa, returns to the institution as chief officer for group and individual tax on November 1 after more than a year on suspension during which an investigation into R1.3m in suspicious transactions through his personal bank accounts was conducted.

On Monday, SARS confirmed that Makwakwa has been cleared of all charges after a probe by Hogan Lovells recommended that disciplinary charges should be taken against him. Hogan Lovells appointed Advocate Terry Motau to chair the disciplinary hearing, who submitted a final report finding that Makwakwa was not guilty of any charges leveled against him.

Makwakwa was suspended last September, pending the investigation into transactions identified by the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC). The FIC report intimated that he and his girlfriend — also a SARS employee — Kelly-Anne Elskie may have been involved in corrupt activities. The centre recommended that the matter be investigated to determine whether they were [the recipients of the] proceeds of crime or money-laundering.

Business Day understands that Elskie is also set to return to work.