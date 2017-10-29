Is dirty cigarette money funding NDZ’s bid for president?

A self-confessed smuggler, fraudster and money launderer has emerged as a contributor to ANC presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma's bid to replace her ex-husband, President Jacob Zuma.

This and other astounding information about secret payments to other members of the Zuma family, including the president and his son Edward, is contained in a sensational new book published today.

The President's Keepers reveals among other things that:

• Jacob Zuma - while he was president - was for a period paid R1-million a month by a security company that belongs to a crony and friend;

• The president failed to submit his tax returns during at least the first five years of his presidency; and

• Suspected tobacco smugglers paid tens of thousands of rands every month for several years to Zuma's son Edward for his political influence.

