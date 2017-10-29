National

Is dirty cigarette money funding NDZ’s bid for president?

29 October 2017 - 08:49 Jacques Pauw
Jacob Zuma, with behind him, from left, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma with Adriano Mazzotti's hand around her shoulder; Roy Moodley and Glenn Agliotti. Picture: SUPPLIED
Jacob Zuma, with behind him, from left, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma with Adriano Mazzotti's hand around her shoulder; Roy Moodley and Glenn Agliotti. Picture: SUPPLIED

A self-confessed smuggler, fraudster and money launderer has emerged as a contributor to ANC presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma's bid to replace her ex-husband, President Jacob Zuma.

This and other astounding information about secret payments to other members of the Zuma family, including the president and his son Edward, is contained in a sensational new book published today.

The President's Keepers reveals among other things that:

• Jacob Zuma - while he was president - was for a period paid R1-million a month by a security company that belongs to a crony and friend;

• The president failed to submit his tax returns during at least the first five years of his presidency; and

• Suspected tobacco smugglers paid tens of thousands of rands every month for several years to Zuma's son Edward for his political influence.

Read the full Sunday Times story: Gangster Republic: dirty cigarette money is funding NDZ’s bid for president

Jacob Zuma finally confronts alliance partners

The ANC insists the meeting is not to dismantle the alliance, but the SACP and Cosatu want to explain why the president needs to vacate his position
Politics
2 days ago

KZN ANC branches accuse leadership of ‘fiddling local nominations’

Fractious ANC branches lodge a slew of complaints amid accusations and suspicion
Politics
3 days ago

ANC will ‘self-correct’ at its December conference, says Mantashe

The ANC secretary-general says without self-correction, the party will ‘decline further’
Politics
5 days ago

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: How Zuma destroys political relationships

Like Stalin, Zuma rids himself of relationships that retard the flow of informal power
Opinion
6 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Fees Commission report to be released soon
National / Education
2.
Is dirty cigarette money funding NDZ’s bid for ...
National
3.
Sarah Baartman, exploited Khoi woman to replace ...
National
4.
MEC Mahlangu was following orders, witness tells ...
National / Health

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.