SA cannot afford large-scale nuclear project, says Gigaba

Asked about the absence of nuclear power plans from his medium-term budget policy statement on Wednesday, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba said nuclear remained in the energy mix, but procurement of a large-scale nuclear power project remained unaffordable.

Speaking to reporters ahead of his speech in Parliament on Wednesday, he said a new integrated resource plan on energy would provide more clarity.

The push for the nuclear build has taken on new urgency in the past week, with weekend media reports that President Jacob Zuma had recently met with a Russian delegation.