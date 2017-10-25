Ray Hartley Editor: BusinessLIVE
National

LIVE BLOG: It's crunch time as Gigaba delivers his first budget speech

Malusi Gigaba delivers his medium-term budget as revenues decline and state-owned enterprises demand tens of billions in bail-out money

25 October 2017 - 12:35
Malusi Gigaba. Picture: THE TIMES
in the spotlight - Malusi Gigaba. Picture: THE TIMES

Welcome to the live blog of Malusi Gigaba's medium-term budget speech. The blog will report on the speech as it happens and bring you reaction of observers and the markets.

Refresh your screen to ensure you are seeing the latest posts.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
LIVE BLOG: It's crunch time as Gigaba delivers ...
National
2.
UDM, COPE, EFF in court to force Zuma to appoint ...
National
3.
Universities' biggest income boost came from ...
National / Education
4.
Police number for cash heists is far lower than ...
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.