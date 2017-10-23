Western Cape comes out guns blazing against SAA bailout plans

The DA-run Western Cape government has voiced its opposition to the use of public sector workers’ pension funds to bail out South African Airways (SAA).

Finance MEC Ivan Meyer said he had written to Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba to register his opposition to such plans.

"I cannot support any decision that puts the pensions of public sector workers at risk‚" said Meyer.

He said he had previously spoken against the proposal at the budget council of last month.

"We cannot allow any decisions that undermine our constitutional obligation to ensure the efficient‚ effective and economical use of state resources. The Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) cannot be put at risk‚" he said in a statement on Monday.

His statement comes amid reports about Gigaba’s intent to use Public Investment Corporation (PIC) funds to bail out the troubled national airline.