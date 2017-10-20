Statistics SA veteran Risenga Maluleke is to succeed Pali Lehohla as statistician-general and head of the statistics agency.

Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe announced the appointment on Friday. Lehohla’s tenure expires at the end of October and Maluleke’s appointment will take effect from November 1.

Maluleke, who is a deputy director-general for statistical collections and outreach, has been with Stats SA for 20 years‚ having joined as a manager at the Limpopo provincial office in 1997‚ the government said.

His current portfolio is responsible for provincial offices’ data collection for censuses and sample surveys; international statistical development; and communications.

Maluleke’s qualifications include a BSc in mathematical statistics from the University of Limpopo; and a master’s in urban and regional science from Stellenbosch University.

He has also completed senior executive programmes at the Wits and Harvard business schools.

Lehohla described Maluleke as "a trusted and enduring partner".

"Over a quarter of a century‚ we engaged in the most daring of leadership missions to construct what has become the most iconic institution of the state.…

"In Risenga we have a well-grounded leader with balance‚ instilling fairness and justice in all his dealings. He has enduring strength … he is a servant leader‚ a village boy who with agility adapts to metropoles of the world‚ and who is ready to take on any adversity with a singularly determined mind for finding solutions.

"My relay is done. I am passing the baton to a well-tested professional and leader."