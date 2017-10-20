National

Joe Maila, spokesperson for Aaron Motsoaledi, has died

Maila had served as a spokesperson for the Department of Health since May 2012, and he is survived by his wife and two children

20 October 2017 - 17:00 Naledi Shange
Joe Maila. Picture: SUPPLIED
Joe Maila. Picture: SUPPLIED

Joe Maila‚ the spokesperson for Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi, has died‚ the ministry announced on Friday.

"It is true that he has died‚" Department of Health spokesperson Popo Maja said.

A statement issued by the ministry did not shed any light on the cause of his death.

"He passed on yesterday evening‚" Motsoaledi said in a statement. "The circumstances surrounding his death are not yet known to the ministry‚" he added‚ appealing for the Maila family to be given a chance to deal with the news.

Maila had a long history of communication within government.

According to his LinkedIn profile‚ he first worked as a communication officer for the Department of Labour in 1996.

He later moved on to be the spokesperson for the Department of Health in Limpopo before moving to the Department of Safety‚ Security and Liaison.

He had served as a spokesperson for the Department of Health since May 2012.

He is survived by his wife and two children.

Details for his memorial service and funeral would be announced at a later stage.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
It is gossip, spokesperson says about rumours ...
National
2.
Zuma has until November 30 to make submissions ...
National
3.
Joe Maila, spokesperson for Aaron Motsoaledi, has ...
National
4.
Ramaphosa is scathing about state capture and ...
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.