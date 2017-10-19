Exploding electronic game boxes‚ melting cellphones‚ ill-fitting paint stripper bottle lids‚ lethal kitchen appliances and faulty cars: for years South Africans have born the brunt of manufacturers’ product faults‚ but now no more.

Consumer protection lawyers and rights groups are reporting an upsurge in people taking on manufacturers over their product safety flaws.

A year ago Cape Town law firm DCS Attorneys had not received a single request for legal assistance in terms of seeking damages against manufacturers. Now they receive more than three a month.

"It’s thanks to ‘Dr Google’ that South African consumers have become so aware of their rights‚" said Kirstie Haslam of DSC Attorneys.

While product fault recalls were well documented overseas‚ in SA there were very few statistics‚ she said.

"But‚ just from our work load‚ we are seeing a significant increase in the number of consumers who are wanting to take on manufacturers because of their faulty products."

She said the Consumer Protection Act was an incredibly strong piece of legislation, which South Africans were using to take on product manufacturers not wanting to accept liability for defective products.

Haslam said that under the act, manufacturers‚ importers‚ distributors and retailers could be held liable for any harm caused if a product were defective or harmful and if there were inadequate safety warnings.

"Recently we had a client who sustained a serious eye injury when their dog’s decorative collar‚ which they bought from a charity shop‚ snapped while walking their dog. There were no adequate safety warnings about this product."

Another client‚ she said‚ also sustained injuries to their eyes when a bottle of thinners‚ the lid of which was badly fitted‚ exploded in their face.

"The potential claims we are seeing are for a variety of products and are definitely on the rise," Haslam said.

Magauta Mphahlele‚ the consumer goods and services ombud‚ said the number of complaints she received against manufacturers was on the increase.

"Consumers are definitely becoming more aware of their rights through awareness campaigns on consumer protection matters."

Electrical appliances and cellphones were among the products they received the most complaints about. The majority of product safety complaints she received related to food poisoning‚ she said.

"In these cases‚ the complainants need to prove the harm that was suffered before we can enforce these complaints‚ which is usually not done as it is extremely difficult to prove a causal connection," Mphahlele said.

National Consumer Commission spokesperson Trevor Hattingh said that while the commission had not noticed a higher number of consumer complaints about potentially dangerous products‚ there had been an increase in the number of recalls that manufacturers‚ distributors and suppliers had brought to their attention‚ mostly from the automotive industry.