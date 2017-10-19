City of Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille believes the city’s success is due to its own doing and not through help from the "useless" national government.

She was speaking at the Portside building in the CBD where a new R10bn mixed-use development for the foreshore‚ called Harbour Arch‚ was announced. "The timing is perfect‚" said De Lille. "Two years ago we decided we wanted to build a 24-hour, seven-days-a-week city, and the way to start is to bring more people into the city.

"Cape Town is where it is today because we’ve gone out to the world and sold ourselves. We didn’t wait for national government to do it because we knew‚ besides that they are useless‚ that they are not going to do it for us."

While Cape Town’s dams dry up the city’s investment wells appear to be filling up. The development of the country’s largest mixed-use node‚ by the same developers who built Melrose Arch in Johannesburg‚ comes just weeks after the city received over R5bn in subscriptions for investment in green bonds‚ according to De Lille.