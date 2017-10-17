National

Revealed: 30-million ID numbers. Is this SA's biggest data dump?

The information appears to relate to home ownership, and includes bond data and ID numbers

17 October 2017 - 14:40 Toby Shapshak
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

An estimated 30-million South African identity numbers and other sensitive information has been exposed in what appears to be the country's largest ever data breach, according to a well-known security researcher.

Australian Tory Hunt tweeted on Tuesday that he had discovered a massive breach called "masterdeeds". It contained names and biographical details such as gender and race; as well as details of home ownership.

Hunt is a Microsoft regional director and also a Microsoft Most Valuable Professional for Developer Security, but is best known for launching the “Have I been pwned” website (HaveIbeenpwned.com), which warns people that their details have been compromised in corporate hacks.

The information in the South African hack appears to be related to home owners, as the headings include "province, township, ERF number, unit number, sales price, bond amount, bond holder, title deed, transfer date, LSM group, estimated income, homeownership, and directorship".

Hunt seems to speculate that this data dump is from a government source, conceivably some kind of deed sales database, but could also be from a bank or mortgage issuer.

This would mean the data (based on the headings) would include all the information necessary for a property sale, including personal income, employment history, company directorships, age, race group, marital status, occupation, employer and previous addresses.

Hunt later tweeted that he had confirmed the breach with several parties.  

He said it affected more than 30-million records, and he had confirmed that it included full ID numbers.

Haveibeenpwned.com previously revealed what was considered SA's biggest data breech when entertainment group Ster-Kinekor's website was hacked in 2016, revealing over 6-million accounts including 1.6-million unique e-mail addresses. 

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Zuma’s reshuffle creates instability in vital ...
National
2.
Guptas unlikely to appear before Parliament’s ...
National
3.
SA’s new elite suburbs include Illovo, Parkhurst ...
National
4.
Revealed: 30-million ID numbers. Is this SA's ...
National

Related Articles

Supreme court to decide major Microsoft e-mail privacy fight
Companies

Security precautions: what lies beneath?
Opinion

Apple refuses to approve India’s anti-spam iPhone app
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

MARK BARNES: Data miners intrude on privacy in the name of profit with ...
Opinion / Columnists

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.