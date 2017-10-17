Revealed: 30-million ID numbers. Is this SA's biggest data dump?
The information appears to relate to home ownership, and includes bond data and ID numbers
An estimated 30-million South African identity numbers and other sensitive information has been exposed in what appears to be the country's largest ever data breach, according to a well-known security researcher.
Australian Tory Hunt tweeted on Tuesday that he had discovered a massive breach called "masterdeeds". It contained names and biographical details such as gender and race; as well as details of home ownership.
South African followers: I have a very large breach titled "masterdeeds". Names, genders, ethnicities, home ownership; looks gov, ideas?— Troy Hunt (@troyhunt) October 17, 2017
Hunt is a Microsoft regional director and also a Microsoft Most Valuable Professional for Developer Security, but is best known for launching the “Have I been pwned” website (HaveIbeenpwned.com), which warns people that their details have been compromised in corporate hacks.
The information in the South African hack appears to be related to home owners, as the headings include "province, township, ERF number, unit number, sales price, bond amount, bond holder, title deed, transfer date, LSM group, estimated income, homeownership, and directorship".
Hunt seems to speculate that this data dump is from a government source, conceivably some kind of deed sales database, but could also be from a bank or mortgage issuer.
This would mean the data (based on the headings) would include all the information necessary for a property sale, including personal income, employment history, company directorships, age, race group, marital status, occupation, employer and previous addresses.
Confirmed full 13 digit ID numbers (containing birth date) are present https://t.co/1ZUnzuuls4— Troy Hunt (@troyhunt) October 17, 2017
Hunt later tweeted that he had confirmed the breach with several parties.
He said it affected more than 30-million records, and he had confirmed that it included full ID numbers.
Haveibeenpwned.com previously revealed what was considered SA's biggest data breech when entertainment group Ster-Kinekor's website was hacked in 2016, revealing over 6-million accounts including 1.6-million unique e-mail addresses.
