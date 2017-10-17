National

A full plate for David Mahlobo in the Department of Energy

The new energy minister will have to deal with issues around the nuclear build programme, ailing PetroSA and the Strategic Fuel Fund

17 October 2017 - 13:44 Genevieve Quintal
Minister David Mahlobo. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Minister David Mahlobo. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

Newly appointed Energy Minister David Mahlobo will have his plate full when he arrives at his new office, having to deal with issues around the nuclear build programme, ailing PetroSA and the Strategic Fuel Fund.

President Jacob Zuma on Tuesday morning announced a Cabinet reshuffle, the second one this year.

He replaced Mmamoloko Kubayi with Mahlobo, who was state security minister. Kubayi has been moved to the communications portfolio.

Mahlobo, according to his profile on the People’s Assembly website, has a BSc Degree (Microbiology and Biochemistry) and a BSc Honours Degree (Biochemistry) from the University of Zululand.

The new nuclear build programme is likely to be a top priority for Mahlobo.

SA’s nuclear energy policy has been mired in uncertainty, with opposition parties, energy experts and NGOs worried about the cost.

Some also claim the process has been predetermined to benefit Russian firm Rosatom.

The High Court in Cape Town earlier this year ruled that ministerial determination on nuclear energy was invalid as the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) did not do the requisite public hearings.

Important questions of safety the pro-nuclear lobby dare not ignore

Good training can help prevent accidents, yet the complexity of systems will at some stage outrun controls, writes Neil Overy
Opinion
10 hours ago

Why Kubayi insists nothing wrong with secondment

Energy Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi tells parliamentary committee she has the power to deploy top official elsewhere
National
6 days ago

Last month, the Sunday Times reported that former convicts Gayton McKenzie and Kenny Kunene travelled to Moscow at the same time as Mahlobo, who was state security minister at the time, and a delegation from the Central Energy Fund to sell themselves to Russian company Rosgeo as possible BEE partners.

CEF and government officials were in Russia to meet with Rosgeo a week before a R5bn gas deal was signed.

There were also contradictory statements from the Department of Energy, under Kubayi, regarding the Strategic Fuel Fund (SFF).

The SFF is in charge of the country’s strategic fuel stocks and has been embroiled in a scandal involving the sale of 10-million barrels of this stock without Treasury approval.

In August, Kubayi tried to suspend the Central Energy Fund (CEF) board over the SFF stock rotation issue, but she denied trying to do this. She had sent questions to the board about their role.

The investigation of the sale of the stock has been delayed since Kubayi said she had some concerns as a key financial analysis in the investigation was conducted by KPMG.

Kubayi has also told Parliament that her department planned to head to court to nullify its decision to sell fuel reserved at fire-sale rates, stating that the fuel could still be recovered.

However, the department’s acting director-general, Tseliso Maqubela, contradicted this, saying there was no way to be sure whether or not the fuel had been sold on.

Mahlobo will also have to deal with the troubles facing state-owned oil company PetroSA. The company has suffered huge losses over the past three years and has a projected loss of R2.2bn for the year to March 2017.

This follows its record R14.6bn net operating loss in the 2014-15 financial year.

The auditor-general has warned that there is a "material uncertainty" over the ability of PetroSA to continue operating as a going concern.

This is the breakdown of all 12 Jacob Zuma Cabinet reshuffles

Since 2009, Zuma has made 132 changes to the national executive: 67 changes to ministerial positions, 64 changes to deputy ministerial positions and ...
Opinion
4 hours ago

Cabinet's newcomer, Bongani Bongo: a relative unknown from Mpumalanga

Bongo, the new state security minister, is an ANC MP from Mpumalanga and a member of the ad hoc committee on the funding of political parties
National
4 hours ago

Cabinet reshuffle lets Hlengiwe Mkhize off the hook

Former minister of home affairs, who suspended her director-general on ‘flimsy’ grounds, moves to education and training, so avoiding ...
National
4 hours ago

Gwede Mantashe joins chorus of criticism of Zuma’s reshuffle

The ANC secretary-general says the top leadership was informed but not consulted
National
5 hours ago

Surprise Cabinet reshuffle — who's in and who's out

Blade Nzimande is out of the new Cabinet in a reshuffle that, surprisingly, excludes Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
National
6 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Zuma’s reshuffle creates instability in vital ...
National
2.
Guptas unlikely to appear before Parliament’s ...
National
3.
SA’s new elite suburbs include Illovo, Parkhurst ...
National
4.
Revealed: 30-million ID numbers. Is this SA's ...
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.