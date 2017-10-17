A full plate for David Mahlobo in the Department of Energy

Newly appointed Energy Minister David Mahlobo will have his plate full when he arrives at his new office, having to deal with issues around the nuclear build programme, ailing PetroSA and the Strategic Fuel Fund.

President Jacob Zuma on Tuesday morning announced a Cabinet reshuffle, the second one this year.

He replaced Mmamoloko Kubayi with Mahlobo, who was state security minister. Kubayi has been moved to the communications portfolio.

Mahlobo, according to his profile on the People’s Assembly website, has a BSc Degree (Microbiology and Biochemistry) and a BSc Honours Degree (Biochemistry) from the University of Zululand.

The new nuclear build programme is likely to be a top priority for Mahlobo.

SA’s nuclear energy policy has been mired in uncertainty, with opposition parties, energy experts and NGOs worried about the cost.

Some also claim the process has been predetermined to benefit Russian firm Rosatom.

The High Court in Cape Town earlier this year ruled that ministerial determination on nuclear energy was invalid as the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) did not do the requisite public hearings.