Foreigners must respects SA’s laws, says Gauteng safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane

Gauteng community safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane says foreign nationals must respect the laws of the country just as South Africans respect the laws of other countries.

The MEC spoke on Monday while marching against crime in Vanderbijlpark after a video depicting Nigerian nationals attacking police officers in the area went viral a week ago.

"It’s not just drugs but also prostitution that’s happening in that area. We can’t allow people to sell drugs and it doesn’t matter if they are South African or not‚ if you get involved in that activity you will meet the anger of people of this country‚" Nkosi-Malobane said.

"Three people who were involved in beating up the police were arrested.

"Also‚ preliminary results of the autopsy indicate that the man who died was overdosed with drugs. Anyone who claims to have different information must come upfront‚" said Nkosi-Malobane.

"Pasop tsotsi! People here respect the police. When we are in their countries we respect their laws. We are asking them to do the same when they are here.

"In this country we don’t touch a dead body and play with it. What we saw was uncalled for‚ we have never seen such. To a point where they even undermined a police van by placing the body on top of it‚" said Nkosi-Malobane.

The MEC pleaded with police officers not to associate with criminals, saying they needed respect in order to do good.

"Don’t associate with criminals‚ don’t be friends with criminals‚ don’t be seen visiting brothels.…"

Offering advice to police on how to do their jobs, she urged them to "squeeze the drug out of criminals", and said: "If your life is in danger don’t hesitate to use that gun. Don’t hesitate to use it. Because why should you be beaten up with a gun on your hip?"

Emfuleni mayor Simon Mofokeng said he was confident this would not spark xenophobic attacks in the area.

"This place has been hijacked. It’s even called Lagos‚ meaning that it is the capital of Nigerian nationals. Those who are in our country for illegal activities must pack and leave‚ we will not tolerate such behaviour‚" said Mofokeng.

The house where the incident in the video took place was visited together with another block of flats that is suspected to be a drug den and a brothel.

The six police officers who were assaulted were reportedly on a raid after a tip-off about a drug den in the area.

Monday’s march was attended by more than 300 police officers and community members from Vanderbijlpark and surrounding areas.

Another march will take place in Vereeniging on Wednesday.