National

Lynne Brown’s lover and close associate land Eskom oil deals

15 October 2017 - 09:17 Mzilikazi Wa Afrika
Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown’s longtime lover and a close associate scored lucrative oil tenders from Eskom despite having no expertise in the industry.

E Smart Solutions, owned by Brown’s partner, Ingrid Tufvesson, and Michelle McMaster, the mother of Brown’s former personal assistant, Kim Davids, scored two contracts worth R1.2m in just five months this year. The other director is Davids’s sister, Serisa Bernice Davids.

The revelation reinforces concerns that Brown has been protecting former acting CEO Matshela Koko — who in turn tried to buy her favour by channelling the contracts to Tufvesson’s company. Koko reportedly told friends that Brown would not dare fire him because he had dirt on her.

Tufvesson, a "higher education academic and transformation consultant", this week admitted that E Smart Solutions had no experience in the oil industry. "The company isn’t in the oil business," she said.

The two contracts are to supply oil to Eskom’s transformers at 10 power stations.

The husband of Kim Davids, Diogo Mateus, threatened Sunday Times reporter Mzilikazi wa Afrika when he asked about the contracts awarded to the company owned by Brown’s lover, his mother-in-law and sister-in-law.

The conversation was recorded. Wa Afrika intends opening a case with the police.

• Read the full story on the on the Sunday Times website

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Some leaders are hiding behind ‘unity’ to protect ...
National
2.
Lynne Brown’s lover and close associate land ...
National
3.
Smart meter deal between Tshwane and PEU set aside
National
4.
SA Agulhas II to set sail for Tanzania as part of ...
National / Science & Environment

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.