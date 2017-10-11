Authorities in KwaZulu-Natal will on Wednesday begin mopping up after a devastating a "super-cell thunderstorm" hit the province.

At least nine people died when driving rain and gale force winds of 70km/h-90km/h pummelled the region from about 8am on Tuesday.

The South African Weather Service said the storm moved from Gauteng on Monday to KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

It was characterised by a deep‚ rotating updraft associated with tornadoes‚ large hailstones‚ strong winds and flash flooding.

The storm caused havoc in Durban’s port, with gale force winds blowing containers and cranes into the water.

The harbour was closed after a container-laden ship‚ the MSC Innes‚ was blown across the harbour mouth. It took a massive joint operation involving five tugs to reberth the ship.

Four other container ships were affected by the storm, with some breaking moorings and running aground.

South coast towns from Port Shepstone to the Bluff were the hardest hit in KwaZulu-Natal. Thousands of households were flooded and left without electricity.

The MECs of health‚ human settlements‚ education and local government will visit the King Edward and Prince Mshiyeni hospitals in Umlazi on Wednesday‚ accompanied by eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede.