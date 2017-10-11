KwaZulu-Natal begins clean-up after deadly super-cell thunderstorm
At least nine people in the province died as driving rain and gale force winds pummelled the region on Tuesday
Authorities in KwaZulu-Natal will on Wednesday begin mopping up after a devastating a "super-cell thunderstorm" hit the province.
At least nine people died when driving rain and gale force winds of 70km/h-90km/h pummelled the region from about 8am on Tuesday.
The South African Weather Service said the storm moved from Gauteng on Monday to KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.
It was characterised by a deep‚ rotating updraft associated with tornadoes‚ large hailstones‚ strong winds and flash flooding.
The storm caused havoc in Durban’s port, with gale force winds blowing containers and cranes into the water.
The harbour was closed after a container-laden ship‚ the MSC Innes‚ was blown across the harbour mouth. It took a massive joint operation involving five tugs to reberth the ship.
Four other container ships were affected by the storm, with some breaking moorings and running aground.
South coast towns from Port Shepstone to the Bluff were the hardest hit in KwaZulu-Natal. Thousands of households were flooded and left without electricity.
The MECs of health‚ human settlements‚ education and local government will visit the King Edward and Prince Mshiyeni hospitals in Umlazi on Wednesday‚ accompanied by eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede.
Two patients died and two others were seriously injured when a wall collapsed at the Umlazi hospital.
Gauteng’s cleanup got under way on Tuesday.
In Mogale City in the west of the province, about 200 households were affected, and 15 people injured and taken to hospital.
At least one person died and several were injured in what was described as a tornado that ripped off the roofs of a primary school‚ a shopping mall and many houses on the West Rand.
Displaced residents were being housed and fed at the Magaliesburg Civic Centre while municipalities and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) tried to rebuild their shacks.
Several schools were forced to close, declared unsafe after their roofs were blown off.
The hail-damaged Pinehaven gated community looked like a busy construction site as handymen and construction companies’ vans lined up to help fix some of the damage.
Infrastructure director Gerrit Bronkhorst said all houses in the 246-unit estate needed to replace their roofs and ceilings. Each would cost a minimum of R400,000 to repair.
Gift of the Givers has jumped in to help in Ekurhuleni on the East Rand by supplying food and water.
Ekurhuleni Emergency Management Services (EMS) spokesperson William Ntladi said on Tuesday they were still assessing the damage‚ but at least 205 households had been affected by the storm.
Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Nana Radebe said about 15 households and about 60 people were affected after trees fell on their houses.
"Johannesburg is not [hit] that badly apart from Zandspruit and the Ruimsig squatter camp."
Four households in Alexandra were flooded and six households in Orange Farm had been affected.
"Fortunately we did not have any fatalities‚" Radebe said.
The Yaldwyn power station‚ in Jet Park near OR Tambo International Airport in Kempton Park‚ caught fire on Monday‚ causing massive power outages on the East Rand.
Residents of Jet Park will have to wait until Sunday for power to be restored in the area‚ the City of Ekurhuleni has said.
Ekurhuleni spokesperson Themba Gadebe said power was restored in parts of Boksburg on Monday.
"Unfortunately, due to the extent of the damage to the substation‚ it is estimated that power will only be restored by Sunday. The team is already on site and repairs are under way. Teams will work around the clock to try and restore power as soon as possible."
Gadebe said the delays were due to the equipment in the substation having to be replaced and tested.
