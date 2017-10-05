PORTFOLIO ASSESSMENT
Defiant Mokonyane challenges audit findings
The water and sanitation department has incurred R715m in irregular expenditure in 2016-17
Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane, whose department is the worst offender for irregular expenditure for the second year in a row, is contesting the auditor-general’s assessment of her portfolio.
The department incurred R715m in irregular expenditure in 2016-17 and in the process it flouted various prescripts in the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) and National Treasury procurement regulations.
The department got a qualified audit opinion because of its weak supply chain process.
According to auditor-general Kimi Makwetu, the department tried to hide this irregular expenditure. In addition, the department had R406m in unauthorised expenditure mainly because of overspending at its main division, he said.
In 2015-16, the department emerged as the worst performer in terms of fruitless and wasteful expenditure, which amounted to R87.2m, and irregular expenditure amounting to R2.5bn.
Mokonyane made an appearance in Parliament on Wednesday during a sitting of the water and sanitation committee, immediately after a delegation from the auditor-general’s office painted a damning picture of her department’s finances. Mokonyane said her department would be appealing aspects of Makwetu’s audit relating to irregular expenditure — as well as fruitless and wasteful expenditure. She did concede that the department was not in an ideal position in 2016-17, but said she disagreed with Makwetu’s findings.
Mokonyane told the committee that Makwetu had not applied consistent principles when comparing the financial year under review with previous ones.
"We are objecting to the auditor-general’s view on irregular expenditure and we hope to have consistency based on what was audited as far back as 2008 to the current [financial year]. There’s also a disagreement [about the] R750m in payments that the auditor-general claims is at odds with the PFMA."
The department’s acting director-general Sifiso Mkhize told the committee the department would exercise its right to appeal some of the audit findings as it believed the auditor-general had failed to take into account matters beyond the department’s control, such as emergency spending. "They say because the budget [is] not there and was not accounted for, it is considered as fruitless. It’s all about the interpretation of the transactions. The same laws [governing the auditor-general] allow for an appeal if a department or auditee feels there is a misunderstanding," he said.
Stephen Kheleli, audit manager at the office of the auditor-general, said that the department had earned its qualified audit because it had applied the incorrect accounting treatment for grant transfers and had inadequate monitoring of supply chain management.
Please sign in or register to comment.