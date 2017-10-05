Defiant Mokonyane challenges audit findings

Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane, whose department is the worst offender for irregular expenditure for the second year in a row, is contesting the auditor-general’s assessment of her portfolio.

The department incurred R715m in irregular expenditure in 2016-17 and in the process it flouted various prescripts in the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) and National Treasury procurement regulations.

The department got a qualified audit opinion because of its weak supply chain process.

According to auditor-general Kimi Makwetu, the department tried to hide this irregular expenditure. In addition, the department had R406m in unauthorised expenditure mainly because of overspending at its main division, he said.

In 2015-16, the department emerged as the worst performer in terms of fruitless and wasteful expenditure, which amounted to R87.2m, and irregular expenditure amounting to R2.5bn.