Cape Town addresses drought, climate change with SA’s first true green bond

Accreditation by the Climate Bonds Standard has also benefited the bond, as the certification is given only to true green bonds that meet the body’s requirements. The comprehensive accreditation process involves an in-depth pre- and post-issuance assurance by an independent verifier approved by the CBI. In addition, the City of Cape Town has undertaken to keep reporting to bondholders on the application of the proceeds. These initiatives have helped provide investors with additional comfort regarding the ultimate use of the bond’s proceeds.

The Moody’s certification has also highlighted the city’s long-term strategy of adapting to climate change through investments in water, sanitation and transportation projects. The ratings agency also supports the city's approach to “identifying, qualifying and selecting environmentally beneficial projects and assets, the adoption of comprehensive disclosure commitments that extend for the life of the bonds, as well as the tracking and short-term cash investing policies in line with its cash management guidelines applicable to any remaining balances”.

South Africa’s first real green bond supports the City of Cape Town’s pioneering stance on climate change and its commitment to creating a water-resilient city. The city’s emergency plans to boost water supplies during the current drought include accessing the Table Mountain aquifer, building a temporary, small-scale desalination plant offshore, intensifying its pressure and demand management programmes, and introducing a R120-million small-scale waste-management plant.

Medium- and long-term programmes include encouraging new design, innovation and technology in public infrastructure and private households to save water, while also embracing more fully small-scale, decentralised water augmentation schemes such as the Table Mountain aquifer, seawater desalination, water reuse for potability and the Cape Flats aquifer schemes.

Some of the specific water-saving initiatives to be financed by the City of Cape Town green bond include the upgrading of reservoirs, the implementation of pressure-management systems with zone and valve metering, the treatment of effluent to transform it into potable water, and replacing and upgrading sewers and sewer pumps.

Only three climate-related bonds have been issued so far in South Africa with the City of Cape Town’s bond the only true green bond. However, as issuers and investors look to their sustainability ratings and corporate social responsibility initiatives, the popularity of these issuances is expected to increase.