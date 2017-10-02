New managing director lands unenviable role of turning around City Power

City Power has appointed Lerato Setshedi as the entity’s a new managing director.

His appointment is effective from Tuesday October 2.

Lael Bethlehem, chairperson of the City Power board, said in a statement Setshedi joined City Power in 2002 as a maintenance manager and rose through the ranks to hold the positions of manager of field services, general manager of support services, general manager of technology, director of metering services and now managing director.

"The board is cognisant of the many challenges facing City Power and it is looking forward to building a culture of efficiency, service and good governance under Mr Setshedi’s leadership," Bethlehem said.

Bethlehem said the institution had weathered significant challenges in the past, which included challenges in leadership. She wished the new managing director well in his role and she had full confidence that he would lead the entity to new heights.

Former managing director Sicelo Xulu was placed on special leave earlier this year, pending a forensic investigation by SizweNtsalubaGobodo. He was subsequently released from his duties, and his contract expired at the end of August.

Joburg’s member of mayoral committee of finance, Rabelani Dagada, warned in a finance committee meeting in August that he was worried about the city’s entities, in particular City Power, which contributed about 40% of the city’s revenue out of which the budget is funded.

Dagada said the city was living off its debtors book because City Power was not performing well. He then said Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba had appointed a task team to look into the utility’s woes. Audit firm KPMG had been commissioned to investigate the root cause of the problems at City Power.