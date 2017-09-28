Put SAA into business rescue and sell it, Maimane tells Gigaba

DA leader Mmusi Maimane has called on Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba to place the ailing South African Airways under business rescue and sell it off as soon as possible.

"SAA is insolvent, it is bankrupt and we hold a view that it should be sold off as soon as practically possible," he told journalists at a briefing in Johannesburg on Thursday.

"Recovery plans have followed turnaround strategies, all yielding further losses. It is clear that national government is hell-bent on hanging onto the beleaguered airline — no matter the cost to the country and its people."

SAA has only two days left to find the money to repay a Citibank loan, which is one of several totalling R6.8bn.

Citibank was the second bank to refuse to extend its loan to the sinking company, in this case R1.8bn.

In June, Standard Chartered Bank refused to roll over its loan of R2.2bn to SAA.

The move required the Treasury to step in with an urgent bail-out to settle the debt because the unprofitable airline had run out of cash and was not generating enough income to cover its operating expenses.

Earlier this week, Treasury and the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) denied that there were attempts to raid the PIC of billions of rand to bail out the airline.

Maimane said the DA wanted a copy of the PIC’s due diligence report on SAA.

The report apparently found that SAA was below the minimum investment standards required by the corporation, which manages state pension funds.

"The contents of this report may be the clearest indication yet of the true state of SAA, and the DA believes the report should be released for public scrutiny," he said.

The DA will submit an application in terms of the Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) to obtain a copy of the PIC report.

Maimane said his party also believed Gigaba and SAA chairwoman Dudu Myeni had breached the Constitution.

SAA, as a public entity, was subject to section 195 of the Constitution, which set out basic values and principles of public administration.

Maimane said the DA would write to Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane asking that she investigate this — specifically Myeni’s role in the "institutional decay and poor governance" of SAA since 2009; and Gigaba, in his former role as public enterprise minister and current role as finance minister.

He said the cumulative total of bail-outs for the airline since 1999 was R14.4bn and now Gigaba had 48 hours to source another R10bn.

"Government has already extended R19.1bn in guarantees — meaning that nearly R35bn of ordinary South Africans’ hard-earned money has been dedicated to keeping SAA in business," Maimane said.

Impairment

Treasury’s annual financial statements still provide for a R13bn impairment for government’s investment in SAA, with no improvement since last year in this regard.

An impairment refers to the loss of value of an asset; when there is no hope of it being recovered, it is written off.

The impairment of R13bn for both the 2015-16 and 2016-17 financial years was noted by the auditor-general’s report, which is included in the Treasury annual report tabled in Parliament on Thursday.

SAA is looking to government for a further R13bn over the next three years with R10bn of this expected to be granted in the medium-term budget policy statement that Gigaba will table in Parliament on October 25.

In his overview of the operations of Treasury, director-general Dondo Mogajane reaffirmed Treasury’s commitment to the fiscal consolidation plans outlined in the 2017-18.