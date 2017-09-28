National

Business Leadership SA suspends Eskom and Transnet for ‘extensive’ claims of corruption

28 September 2017 - 12:43 Linda Ensor
State-owned companies Eskom and Transnet have been suspended as members of Business Leadership SA (BLSA) "with immediate effect", as part of the business organisation’s strong stand against corruption.

The two companies, which have allegedly entered into a number of corrupt contracts, join KPMG in being suspended as a member of BLSA.

The suspension entails considerable reputational damage as these companies are excluded from a business forum that represents 80 leading companies.

BLSA said the suspensions of Eskom and Transnet followed its engagement with the two companies "in connection with extensive allegations of corrupt behaviour over a long period".

BLSA CEO Bonang Mohale said South Africans "have been rightly disturbed in recent times at the numerous allegations of corrupt behaviour, and colossal failures of corporate governance and accountability at both Eskom and Transnet.

"This behaviour is entirely at odds with the values of BLSA, captured in our integrity pledge. Neither of the SOEs (state-owned entities) were able to give BLSA comfort that they appreciated the seriousness of the issues at hand, or that they had the requisite will and purpose to put their houses in order." Mohale added: "This left BLSA with no choice but to suspend their memberships from the organisation. We have to live by our values and will take a zero-tolerance approach to any organisation found in breach." Mohale said that Eskom now represented a systemic risk to the economy as a whole because of its multiple governance and operational failures, and a stretched balance sheet.

"Until and unless a nonconflicted, experienced and permanent chairman and board are appointed — who in turn appoint an experienced and honest executive team — Eskom will loom large over the economy as a threat to stability and economic growth," he said.

BLSA repeated its earlier appeal that government should proceed expeditiously to set up the judicial investigation into state capture recommended nearly a year ago by the then public protector, Thuli Madonsela. Any Eskom or Transnet employees found to have been in breach of the law should be prosecuted, it said.

