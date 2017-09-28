Business Leadership SA suspends Eskom and Transnet for ‘extensive’ claims of corruption

BLSA CEO Bonang Mohale said South Africans "have been rightly disturbed in recent times at the numerous allegations of corrupt behaviour, and colossal failures of corporate governance and accountability at both Eskom and Transnet.

"This behaviour is entirely at odds with the values of BLSA, captured in our integrity pledge. Neither of the SOEs (state-owned entities) were able to give BLSA comfort that they appreciated the seriousness of the issues at hand, or that they had the requisite will and purpose to put their houses in order." Mohale added: "This left BLSA with no choice but to suspend their memberships from the organisation. We have to live by our values and will take a zero-tolerance approach to any organisation found in breach." Mohale said that Eskom now represented a systemic risk to the economy as a whole because of its multiple governance and operational failures, and a stretched balance sheet.

"Until and unless a nonconflicted, experienced and permanent chairman and board are appointed — who in turn appoint an experienced and honest executive team — Eskom will loom large over the economy as a threat to stability and economic growth," he said.

BLSA repeated its earlier appeal that government should proceed expeditiously to set up the judicial investigation into state capture recommended nearly a year ago by the then public protector, Thuli Madonsela. Any Eskom or Transnet employees found to have been in breach of the law should be prosecuted, it said.