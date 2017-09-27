Sadtu teachers at Eldorado Park schools will go back to work on Thursday

The Gauteng department of education has reached an agreement with the leadership of the South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu), in which all teachers at 30 schools in Eldorado Park return to their posts on Thursday.

This is after Sadtu withdrew its members from teaching in the area, when a group of teachers were barred from working following claims of misconduct.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi had a meeting with the teachers’ union on Tuesday evening where it was agreed that all teachers from Klipsruit West Secondary School and those participating in a sympathetic withdrawal from about 30 schools in Eldorado Park would return to their posts.

Klipsruit West has faced stoppages in teaching, with residents protesting against the department of education for its failure to hire a principal at the school‚ where they forcibly removed a black principal.

On Wednesday, departmental spokesperson Steve Mabona said Sadtu expressed its satisfaction regarding the intervention implemented by the department to restore functionality at Klipsruit West high. He said security personnel had been deployed to the school for access control.

"No one will be allowed in the school premises‚ if they don’t have business at school," Mabona said. "Allegations of racism will be investigated by the South African Human Rights Commission, who have committed to commence in due course."

Mabona added: "The department appointed an acting principal with full delegation. A task team of three officials from head office will also assist the acting principal with school governance, the curriculum and support on management issues. The SAPS has assured visibility to the school."

Lesufi said they were happy that there had been is progress in their efforts to restore normality to the school.