Coal bribe scandal rocks ANCYL

24 September 2017 - 08:25 Thanduxolo Jika
ANCYL president Collen Maine. Picture: VELO NHLAPO/SOWETAN
ANC Youth League president Collen Maine negotiated and accepted a half a million rand "donation" from a coal company after promising he could prevent its contract with Eskom being scrapped.

At the time of the donation Eskom had given notice that it was planning to terminate its R8-billion contract with Just Coal.

Fearing Eskom would go ahead with the threat, owners of the company met with Maine, who they allege promised to find a "political solution" to its problems with Eskom, but said this would come at a price - a R500,000 donation to the ANCYL.Although the money was paid, Maine never delivered the promised "political solution" and Just Coal's contract was subsequently terminated.

