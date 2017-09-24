Coal bribe scandal rocks ANCYL

ANC Youth League president Collen Maine negotiated and accepted a half a million rand "donation" from a coal company after promising he could prevent its contract with Eskom being scrapped.

At the time of the donation Eskom had given notice that it was planning to terminate its R8-billion contract with Just Coal.

Fearing Eskom would go ahead with the threat, owners of the company met with Maine, who they allege promised to find a "political solution" to its problems with Eskom, but said this would come at a price - a R500,000 donation to the ANCYL.Although the money was paid, Maine never delivered the promised "political solution" and Just Coal's contract was subsequently terminated.

Read the full Sunday Times article: ANCYL in coal bribe scandal