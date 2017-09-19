National

Judge gives UDM’s urgent application short shrift

Party wanted deputy mayor Bobani’s removal declared unlawful, unconstitutional and set aside, but now the court processes will follow in due course

19 September 2017 - 19:51 Claudi Mailovich
Mongameli Bobani. Picture: THE HERALD
Mongameli Bobani. Picture: THE HERALD

A vote for a new deputy mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay metro is not tabled for the council meeting on Thursday.

The position, which has to be voted on by council, has not been filled since the United Democratic Movement’s Mongameli Bobani was ousted in a vote of no confidence in August.

This council meeting would be the first one to sit since Bobani was removed.

The UDM’s urgent application, which cited the looming meeting as one of the grounds for urgency, was removed from the urgent court roll on Tuesday, with judge Dayalin Chetty, ordering costs against the UDM.

It was said that the final relief sought would be moot if the interim relief was not granted.

The party had brought the urgent application to interdict Bobani’s removal ahead of the meeting, pending the outcome of an application to have Bobani’s removal declared unlawful and unconstitutional, and have it reviewed and set aside. Those court processes will now follow in due course and the merits of the case have thus not yet been argued.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa initially threatened to withdraw from the Nelson Mandela Bay coalition if Bobani is not reinstated in his position, but later decided to take the matter to court.

Tension between Bobani and Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip had been mounting for months, which culminated in Bobani’s removal in August.

Meanwhile, following the court process on Tuesday, Holomisa said he would ask the chief justice to investigate why the answering affidavit that the UDM filed, was not in the judge’s file on Tuesday. It was subsequently provided to the judge by the UDM’s counsel Willie Vermeulen SC, Holomisa said.

Trollip’s chief of staff Kristoff Adelbert said the matter remains sub judice.

"More importantly, our focus remains on ensuring improved service delivery for all Bay residents," Adelbert said.

Court strikes ousted UDM council official Mongameli Bobani’s case off the roll

The former deputy mayor of the Nelson Mandela Bay metro has been ordered to pay costs
National
9 hours ago

UDM accuses DA of ‘dubious campaign’ to oust former deputy mayor

Bantu Holomisa says the DA has ‘very publicly‚ consciously and concertedly’ undermined one of its coalition partners’, and ...
National
6 days ago

Why deputy mayor Bobani was removed, according to the DA

DA says the ejected deputy mayor’s conduct was ‘wholly and utterly unacceptable’
National
8 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Judge gives UDM’s urgent application short shrift
National
2.
North West municipalities avoid power ...
National
3.
A ‘smart collar’ on a nearby zebra could help ...
National / Science & Environment
4.
Minister dodges questions about Apleni’s ...
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.