National

Mathews Phosa will back huge land claim by Xhosa king

18 September 2017 - 14:27 Lulamile Feni
Mathews Phosa. Picture: SIMPHIWE NKWALI, SUNDAY TIMES
Mathews Phosa. Picture: SIMPHIWE NKWALI, SUNDAY TIMES

Presidential hopeful and businessperson Mathews Phosa has vowed to back amaXhosa king Mpendulo Zwelonke Sigcawu in a land claim, which stretches over three provinces.

Zwelonke wants to claim land starting from Umzimkhulu all the way to Cape Town, in what could be the biggest land claim in the country.

Phosa was at Nqadu Great Place at the weekend to pay homage to the king and to present him with livestock and a stuffed lion.

"The king has asked me to be involved in his land claims. He has a lawyer‚ but I am backing up this lawyer. I look to see the king recover as much as possible if not all his land‚" said Phosa.

Speaking about Phosa’s involvement‚ the king said: "I am delighted to have assistance from Dr Phosa".

Phosa has been criss-crossing the country campaigning rigorously to take the reins from President Jacob Zuma when he vacates his seat as ANC president in December.

King Zwelithini attacks misuse of land reform, but may be a beneficiary himself

Land is not used for food production but for building houses to generate profit; meanwhile, he announced a multi-billion rand land claim himself two ...
National
26 days ago

STEVEN FRIEDMAN: The poor go unnoticed by the decision-making elites

More than 55% of South Africans live below the poverty line, but parties are too busy fighting over the political spoils to notice, writes Steve ...
Opinion
19 days ago

Laws exist to protect farm tenants, but on paper only

Farm dwellers remain among the most vulnerable people in society, write Lauren Royston and Nokuthula Mthimunye
Opinion
1 month ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
We need legitimate leadership and a credible ...
National
2.
Home Affairs Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize suspends ...
National
3.
It’s now all-out war between Tom Moyane and ...
National
4.
Cape Town’s N2 still closed after violent taxi ...
National

Related Articles

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Fact sheet — everyone who has called for Zuma to go
Opinion / Columnists

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.