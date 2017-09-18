Mathews Phosa will back huge land claim by Xhosa king

Presidential hopeful and businessperson Mathews Phosa has vowed to back amaXhosa king Mpendulo Zwelonke Sigcawu in a land claim, which stretches over three provinces.

Zwelonke wants to claim land starting from Umzimkhulu all the way to Cape Town, in what could be the biggest land claim in the country.

Phosa was at Nqadu Great Place at the weekend to pay homage to the king and to present him with livestock and a stuffed lion.

"The king has asked me to be involved in his land claims. He has a lawyer‚ but I am backing up this lawyer. I look to see the king recover as much as possible if not all his land‚" said Phosa.

Speaking about Phosa’s involvement‚ the king said: "I am delighted to have assistance from Dr Phosa".

Phosa has been criss-crossing the country campaigning rigorously to take the reins from President Jacob Zuma when he vacates his seat as ANC president in December.