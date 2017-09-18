He said the Kroon Advisory Board found that the establishment of the secret unit within Sars in 2007‚ which covertly gathered intelligence‚ was unlawful.

"The board went further to instruct Sars to charge employees involved and open criminal charges against those implicated in this act of crime."

None of those implicated in inquiries‚ including Sars senior executives Ivan Pillay‚ Johann van Loggerenberg and Pete Richer‚ were ever interviewed by the panels.

KPMG’s withdrawal has now seen Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts saying it will summon KPMG to explain its withdrawal.

The withdrawal saw KPMG apologise to former finance minister Pravin Gordhan‚ whom it said had knowledge of the Sars high-risk investigation unit. The report was used by Moyane to lay criminal charges against Gordhan.

Moyane on Monday insisted that the report‚ which he said was Sars’s confidential and "exclusive" property‚ was legally sound.

Moyane said Sars was taken aback by KPMG’s unethical conduct.

"KPMG unilaterally announced the purported withdrawal of its report despite the existence of a service level agreement governing the relationship between the parties."

He said KPMG had come to him via e-mail at the eleventh hour to inform him of what they were about to do.

"Sars sees KPMG’s conduct as nothing else but a dismal attempt to portray Sars‚ its leadership‚ and in particular the Sars commissioner as incompetent‚ corrupt‚ inefficient and involved in a witch-hunt.