Public protector hits back at Reserve Bank conspiracy allegations

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has dismissed parts of the Reserve Bank’s new affidavit against her office, and has described the media reports that followed as “incorrect”’.

She denied conspiring with the Presidency and State Security Agency‚ saying her office remains independent.

In a two-page statement on Thursday — four days after the Bank filed a supplementary affidavit disclosing previously secret notes of meetings between Mkhwebane and the Presidency, along with the State Security Agency (SSA) — spokesperson Cleopatra Mosana said both meetings were above board.

Mosana denied the Bank’s “allegations” that it was not given an opportunity to comment on the provisional report of the the Ciex investigation, which included the Reserve Bank’s alleged failure to recover a lifeboat to Bankorp during apartheid.

The Bank’s general counsel, Johannes de Jager, in his supplementary affidavit on Monday, took issue with the meeting with the Presidency after the Bank had submitted its response to the provisional report, and two weeks before Mkhwebane released her final report.

“The public protector indeed met with the Presidency on June 7 2017 because the Presidency, in response to a section 7(9) notice or a provisional report that had been issued, requested a meeting to give an explanation to their response,” Mosana said.

“The public protector would like to place on record that the meeting with the Presidency did not discuss, nor was the Presidency consulted with regard to, the amendment of the Reserve Bank’s mandate.”

This meeting was not disclosed in Mkhwebane’s final report on the investigation.

Section 7(9) of the Public Protector Act states: “if it appears to the public protector during the course of an investigation that any person is being implicated in the matter being investigated and that such implication may be to the detriment of that person or that an adverse finding pertaining to that person my result, the public protector shall afford such person an opportunity to respond in connection therewith, in any manner that may be expedient under the circumstances.”

It is not clear how failure to implement the Ciex document, which Business Day has seen and which calls for the recovery of billions of rand from Absa — which bought Bankorp in the 1990s — Bankorp’s former shareholders Rembrandt and Sanlam, and even multinationals such as Daimler, implicated the Presidency.

Mkhwebane’s notes from the meeting contained one sentence on former public protector Thuli Madonsela’s state capture investigation.

Mosana also defended the meeting with the SSA. The meeting‚ which she said was at the request of the Presidency‚ was to explain the response of the current administration to her investigation into the missing apartheid money.

Previous presidencies had been implicated in the Ciex report. Former president Thabo Mbeki and other government officials were also interviewed as part of the investigation.

The statement also explained that the meeting with the SSA was a follow-up based on the investigation into the apartheid funds.

Ciex‚ the company initially hired to investigate the funds in the early 1990s‚ was contracted by the former South African Secret Service‚ which has since been renamed the State Security Agency.

“The public will recall that Ciex concluded an agreement with the then South African Secret Service (SASS), which is now called the State Security Agency (SSA),” she said. “Therefore, the purpose of the meeting with SSA was a follow-up meeting after the former public protector interviewed the former head of SASS, to inquire about the aforesaid contract and the management process of that contract by SSA.”

The public protector intends to file an answering affidavit on October 23.

Her office also denied that the Bank was not allowed time to comment on her draft report‚ saying the allegations were “rejected with the contempt they deserve”.

“There are several allegations orchestrated by a certain group of people with ulterior motives‚ including availing the Reserve Bank affidavit to the media even before being served on the public protector. the aim is to discredit the public protector and her independence‚” the statement said.

She said the “plot” would not see her lose her independence and impartiality.

With TimesLIVE