Plea for time reconstituting traditional councils upsets MPs
Co-operative Governance Deputy Minister Obed Bapela asked Parliament for a two-year extension to allow the department to conclude its work in reconstituting traditional councils — a request that left the MP visibly agitated on Tuesday.
The department has been pushing the reconstitution drive for the past seven years, since the introduction of the Traditional Leadership and Governance Framework Act. The act’s amendment bill is currently before Parliament, as is the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Bill.
The amendment bill seeks to prolong the time frame in which traditional leadership structures are expected to have female representation and a portion of traditional leadership democratically elected. These adjustments are expected to make the traditional leadership system more compatible with a multi-tier democratic dispensation.
The process has been met with resistance in KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape and the North West.
"If the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Bill had been handled sooner, we would not be in this predicament now," said Bapela. "Realising that this bill will not be through Parliament soon, we are now hoping for the extension of current legislation."
Department director-general Charles Nwaila told MPs the department did foresee a delay in 2011, but did not expect the delay to be as long as it has. "One of the major reasons provinces could not reconstitute is because of costs and that they do not have the money to convene elections. National government would then have to assist."
Nwaila said the department has also been in discussions with traditional leaders and the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers about reviews to the formula used to determine traditional leaders’ sitting allowance to get them on the same page.
The ANC’s Muzi Mthethwa said: "It is a disgrace that up to this point in our democracy the issue of traditional leadership has not yet been addressed."
Select committee chairperson Jihad Mohapi said: "This matter has dragged on since the inception of the act. Did the department foresee these challenges? If yes, why [were they] not overcome? What guarantee do we have that non-compliance, particularly in terms of the time frame, is not going to repeat itself?"
