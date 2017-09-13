Plea for time reconstituting traditional councils upsets MPs

Co-operative Governance Deputy Minister Obed Bapela asked Parliament for a two-year extension to allow the department to conclude its work in reconstituting traditional councils — a request that left the MP visibly agitated on Tuesday.

The department has been pushing the reconstitution drive for the past seven years, since the introduction of the Traditional Leadership and Governance Framework Act. The act’s amendment bill is currently before Parliament, as is the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Bill.

The amendment bill seeks to prolong the time frame in which traditional leadership structures are expected to have female representation and a portion of traditional leadership democratically elected. These adjustments are expected to make the traditional leadership system more compatible with a multi-tier democratic dispensation.

The process has been met with resistance in KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape and the North West.

"If the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Bill had been handled sooner, we would not be in this predicament now," said Bapela. "Realising that this bill will not be through Parliament soon, we are now hoping for the extension of current legislation."