Licensing centres closed in Tshwane after essential equipment is stolen

Key services have been suspended at the two motor vehicle licensing centres in the Tshwane municipality after a series of burglaries in which thieves made off with essential equipment‚ including eye-testing and fingerprinting equipment‚ eNatis System Computers, and the revenue information management system.

Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga told journalists in Pretoria on Thursday that the Waltloo and Centurion licence departments hit by burglars would be unable to render professional driving licence and driving licence renewals until the equipment has been replaced.

"From ... July 6 2017, only learner licence testing‚ driving licence testing and driving licence card collection can be sustained ... Normalisation of services as soon as is possible [is] being negotiated‚" he said.

"All stolen computer infrastructure ... falls under the jurisdiction of the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport in conjunction with the Driving Licence Card Account Entity (National Department of Transport). The nearest date for resumption of all services will be communicated in [the] future."

Msimanga said he was angered by the break-ins and was doing everything possible to ensure those responsible were caught. He said he will be conducting oversight visits to the centres to see first-hand the state of affairs and to determine long-term steps to ensure robberies are prevented in the future.