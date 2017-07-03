Deal swiftly with state capture allegations to get economy going, says Patel

He said the "roadmap" to move from where the country is, to where it must be, consisted of at least four elements: a credible growth plan and the successful implementation of policy; transformation of the economy to make it more inclusive; instilling integrity in government; and deepening the partnership with the private sector, organised labour and other stakeholders.

Focusing on integrity in the state, he said, was "to be seen to act swiftly against corruption, and to deal with the state capture allegations both honestly and swiftly. To ensure that we manage our state-owned enterprises in the interest of all South Africans, to ensure that our policies are sustainable, and to inspire confidence in our people."

State capture allegations have been rife for years, and deepened after former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas said the Guptas had offered him the position as finance minister to replace Nhlanhla Nene.

The revelation was followed by the public protector’s State of Capture report, which investigated the links between President Jacob Zuma, his son, individual ministers and the controversial Gupta family.