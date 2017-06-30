Jacob Zuma seems to contradict himself in comments about the courts

With the ANC succession battle in full swing ahead of the party’s national elective conference in December‚ President Jacob Zuma played with the minds of the delegates, reminding them that they were more powerful than him.

"If when you elect a president, some people who have no right come to tell you this president must go‚" Zuma said. "They don’t consult you. You keep quiet. People take your right‚ you just keep quiet."

His remarks come amid continuing calls for him to step down. Zuma has previously said he will only resign if asked to do so by the ANC.