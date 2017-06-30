Gigaba reaffirms commitment to Reserve Bank’s independence

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba reaffirmed his support for the Reserve Bank’s independence of on Friday, saying the public protector had overstepped the mark this month in suggesting changes to the Bank’s inflation-targeting mandate.

The public protector’s call for an overhaul of the Bank’s mandate rattled investors, hit the rand and exposed worsening divisions between state institutions.

"The public protector does not have the power to direct Parliament to amend the Constitution," Gigaba told business leaders at the start of the ANC’s policy conference.

"These recommendations should have been directed at the finance ministry. We should all insist on the independence of the Reserve Bank."

Gigaba also called for "drastic measures" to kick-start economic growth, with SA mired in its first recession in nearly eight years.

"Should the main indicators continue to disappoint any further, we may have to seek assistance from quarters we have thus far avoided," Gigaba said, without elaborating.

The rand extended its losses against the dollar on Friday, trading 0.7% lower at 9.30am, while bonds weakened after Gigaba’s comments on the possibility of seeking outside assistance.

Earlier this month, investors took flight when Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said the Bank’s current mandate — centred on maintaining currency and price stability — was focused on a "few commercial interests" rather than boosting the economy.

The Reserve Bank immediately rejected that, saying Mkhwebane’s office had no business in making recommendations about how it is run, and this week filed a court challenge asking for the recommendation to be set aside.

Parliament and the ANC also rejected the recommendation, but the country’s largest union backed the proposal.

Critics of President Jacob Zuma see the public protector’s comments as an attempt to undermine the Bank’s authority as part of a broader attack on state institutions, including the finance ministry, the South African Revenue Service (SARS) and the public protector’s office.

Zuma rejects such criticism.

