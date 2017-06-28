The SMS alerting councillors to the date change was sent on Monday shortly before 4pm. Hoosen said this would have been 39 hours short of the alleged 72-hour notification period.

She was particularly scathing of what her party saw as the reason for the decision.

"The speaker’s irrational decision was taken to accommodate a few ANC councillors who will be attending the ANC policy conference this weekend. This reckless decision came at a cost as the municipality spent thousands of rand on advertising the initial meeting. The speaker must pay back this money to the municipality‚" said Hoosen.

But Mapena denied any wrongdoing.

"All due processes were followed to change the date of the full council meeting from Thursday June 29 to today‚ June 28‚" he said.

In a statement responding to questions‚ Mapena admitted that "the majority of councillors" — 115 — had requested that the meeting either be postponed or moved to another date.

"On Monday, I met with the party whips of the various political parties following a request from a number of councillors to move the date of the meeting. There were a number of considerations made to change the date including that Treasury has a number of items to be finalised before the end of the financial year on June 30 and that a number of councillors would be on leave from June 29. Therefore‚ I decided to move the meeting forward by a day‚" he said.

He said the decision was above board.

"The claims that processes were not followed is untrue as I consulted the Municipal Systems Act and Municipal Structures Act, as well as the Rules of Order before making a decision, and was in compliance with these‚" he said.

"I have not violated any rules. As the speaker‚ when councillors make a request to me I must respond to them. Changing the date of the meeting was not a political decision. Obviously councillors are from political parties who requested the change of date, but it was not for a few councillors." Mayor Zandile Gumede also backed Mapena.

"All party whips were at the meeting and no one was against it‚" said Gumede.