National

Zuma a no-show at KZN opening of agrarian programme

27 June 2017 - 13:26 Bongani Mthethwa
President Jacob Zuma. Picture: KOPANO TLAPE/GCIS
President Jacob Zuma. Picture: KOPANO TLAPE/GCIS

President Jacob Zuma was a no-show at the official opening of KwaZulu-Natal’s grand plans to radically alter its economy for the benefit of black Africans.

Zuma was expected to lead the launch of Operation Vula and the Radical Agrarian Socio-Economic Transformation programmes in Ixopo, outside Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday.

The programmes are an attempt to address the skewed economic make-up of the region through the empowerment of the previously disenfranchised.

Provincial premier Willies Mchunu apologised for Zuma’s no-show‚ saying he had to attend to urgent business. It is believed that Zuma did not attend because of an ANC NEC meeting in Gauteng.

Operation Vula seeks to localise the economy by exploiting government buying power to procure from small-, medium-and micro-sized enterprises and co-operatives. It will target blacks‚ women‚ the youth and people with disabilities.

The province also wants to improve the participation of small-scale farmers from historically underprivileged communities in the lucrative food production market.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Cosatu reiterates support of Ramaphosa as next ...
National
2.
DA and EFF successful in bid to be admitted in ...
National
3.
SAA board members’ absence was a boycott of Dudu ...
National
4.
Zuma a no-show at KZN opening of agrarian ...
National

Related Articles

ANC alliance needs to move with the times, says SACP’s Blade Nzimande
Politics

ANC in KwaZulu-Natal joins call for free tertiary education
National

ANC in KwaZulu-Natal backs second deputy secretary-general
Politics

Eastern Cape emerging as anchor of anti-Zuma bloc in ANC
Politics

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.