Zuma a no-show at KZN opening of agrarian programme

President Jacob Zuma was a no-show at the official opening of KwaZulu-Natal’s grand plans to radically alter its economy for the benefit of black Africans.

Zuma was expected to lead the launch of Operation Vula and the Radical Agrarian Socio-Economic Transformation programmes in Ixopo, outside Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday.

The programmes are an attempt to address the skewed economic make-up of the region through the empowerment of the previously disenfranchised.

Provincial premier Willies Mchunu apologised for Zuma’s no-show‚ saying he had to attend to urgent business. It is believed that Zuma did not attend because of an ANC NEC meeting in Gauteng.

Operation Vula seeks to localise the economy by exploiting government buying power to procure from small-, medium-and micro-sized enterprises and co-operatives. It will target blacks‚ women‚ the youth and people with disabilities.

The province also wants to improve the participation of small-scale farmers from historically underprivileged communities in the lucrative food production market.