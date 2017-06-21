ANC’s KZN general council to discuss candidates for party leadership
However, the meeting will mainly be about the evaluation the work of the provincial executive committee since its election two years ago, an official says
The ANC’s leadership issues and preferred candidates to lead the party are among a number of issues to be discussed during a three-day KwaZulu-Natal provincial general council, to be held in Empangeni from Friday.
The ANC said since other structures of the movement including the Youth League and Women’s League had pronounced on their preferred candidates to lead the ANC from December‚ some of the 1,400 KwaZulu-Natal delegates could use the platform to advance that view.
"Yes‚ there will be some perhaps who will use the platform to reflect on the type of leadership‚" said ANC spokesperson Mdumiseni Ntuli after a media briefing on Wednesday.
However‚ he reiterated provincial secretary Super Zuma’s assertions that the provincial general council would mainly be about the evaluation the work of the provincial executive committee since its election two years ago.
"Also‚ it will be a platform for the province to consolidate its perspective towards the fifth national policy conference‚" he said.
Zuma said the discussion on leadership had been opened by the party‚ but insisted that the provincial general council had more pressing issues on the agenda ahead of the national policy conference.
The ANC’s national policy conference will be held in Johannesburg from June 30 to July 5.
At 508 people‚ KwaZulu-Natal‚ the ANC’s largest region‚ will be sending the biggest number of delegates to the national policy conference.
Ntuli said one issue on the agenda is how to restructure the architecture of the ANC. He said KwaZulu-Natal would also discuss the idea of increasing the number of its top six officials to eight.
It is understood that the province needs more voices and more function officials and that this could be achieved by having two deputy presidents and two deputy secretaries-general.
"The aim would be to have more full-time officials doing the organisation work rather than officials being deployed to government. For example one deputy president can be in Cabinet and one serving the organisation fully‚" he said.
Ntuli said the same would apply to deputy secretaries-general, where one deputy would do the evaluation in the organisation while another would head campaigns.
Zuma said they are not expecting divergent views from those ANC members still aggrieved by the outcome of the 2015 provincial conference.
"Branches may discuss issues but the provincial general council must not be elevated to disunity‚" he said.
