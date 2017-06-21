"Also‚ it will be a platform for the province to consolidate its perspective towards the fifth national policy conference‚" he said.

Zuma said the discussion on leadership had been opened by the party‚ but insisted that the provincial general council had more pressing issues on the agenda ahead of the national policy conference.

The ANC’s national policy conference will be held in Johannesburg from June 30 to July 5.

At 508 people‚ KwaZulu-Natal‚ the ANC’s largest region‚ will be sending the biggest number of delegates to the national policy conference.

Ntuli said one issue on the agenda is how to restructure the architecture of the ANC. He said KwaZulu-Natal would also discuss the idea of increasing the number of its top six officials to eight.

It is understood that the province needs more voices and more function officials and that this could be achieved by having two deputy presidents and two deputy secretaries-general.

"The aim would be to have more full-time officials doing the organisation work rather than officials being deployed to government. For example one deputy president can be in Cabinet and one serving the organisation fully‚" he said.

Ntuli said the same would apply to deputy secretaries-general, where one deputy would do the evaluation in the organisation while another would head campaigns.

Zuma said they are not expecting divergent views from those ANC members still aggrieved by the outcome of the 2015 provincial conference.

"Branches may discuss issues but the provincial general council must not be elevated to disunity‚" he said.